Brazil top prosecutor decided to request probe against Rousseff, Veja blog says
Hurricane Harvey
March 17, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

Brazil top prosecutor decided to request probe against Rousseff, Veja blog says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot has decided to formally request an investigation of President Dilma Rousseff for allegedly obstructing a sweeping corruption probe, Veja magazine’s Radar column said on Wednesday.

According to Radar, which did not say how it obtained the information, Janot is leaning toward requesting an investigation of Rousseff after the Supreme Court approved a plea bargain by a senator last week which said the president had attempted to block a sweeping anti-corruption investigation.

The top court is the only one that has jurisdiction to open an investigation against Rousseff. Janot’s office did not have an immediate comment on Veja’s Radar report.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn

