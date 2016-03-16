Brazil's Rousseff says central bank chief, finance minister to stay

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday neither her finance Minister nor central bank chief would leave the government following the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, denying local media reports.

Rousseff also said that the left-leaning Lula was committed to pursuing fiscal stability and controlling inflation and insisted that Brazil’s international reserves would not be used to solve investment issues.

The appointment of Lula - who has been charged with money laundering by prosecutors - does not mean he is above investigation, Rousseff said, pointing out that Brazil’s highest court would still have the right to try him.