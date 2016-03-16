FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff says central bank chief, finance minister to stay
March 16, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rousseff says central bank chief, finance minister to stay

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday neither her finance Minister nor central bank chief would leave the government following the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, denying local media reports.

Rousseff also said that the left-leaning Lula was committed to pursuing fiscal stability and controlling inflation and insisted that Brazil’s international reserves would not be used to solve investment issues.

The appointment of Lula - who has been charged with money laundering by prosecutors - does not mean he is above investigation, Rousseff said, pointing out that Brazil’s highest court would still have the right to try him.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn

