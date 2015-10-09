FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff says looking at ways to open economy
October 9, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff says looking at ways to open economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference in Bogota, Colombia October 9, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

(Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday she believes the country’s economy is still too closed to foreign trade and that her government is looking at ways to open it to other countries.

In a speech to business leaders in Bogota during an official visit to Colombia, Rousseff said expanding trade with South American nations would be a natural course for Brazil, because countries in the region share characteristics that favor integration.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

