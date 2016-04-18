FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff cancels U.S. trip to sign climate pact: sources
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 18, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rousseff cancels U.S. trip to sign climate pact: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff canceled a scheduled trip to New York to participate in a climate event at the United Nations this week, two sources from the presidential palace said on Monday.

Rousseff, whom Congress voted overwhelmingly on Sunday night to impeach, canceled her plans to take part in the signing of a climate pact hammered out by nations during a meeting in Paris in November on global warming.

Rousseff and her team were among the most active negotiators at the COP 21 climate meetings in Paris.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.