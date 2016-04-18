Brazil's Rousseff cancels U.S. trip to sign climate pact: sources

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff canceled a scheduled trip to New York to participate in a climate event at the United Nations this week, two sources from the presidential palace said on Monday.

Rousseff, whom Congress voted overwhelmingly on Sunday night to impeach, canceled her plans to take part in the signing of a climate pact hammered out by nations during a meeting in Paris in November on global warming.

Rousseff and her team were among the most active negotiators at the COP 21 climate meetings in Paris.