Brazil's Rousseff vetoes hike in judicial workers' wages

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff vetoed an increase in judicial workers’ wages as government revenues fall sharply, according to a decision published on Brazil’s official gazette on Wednesday.

The increase in wages would cost the government 25.7 billion reais ($8.1 billion) over four years, an impact that would go against “the necessary efforts to reach equilibrium in the management of public money,” Rousseff said in the veto.