Brazil's Rousseff vetoes hike in judicial workers' wages
July 22, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff vetoes hike in judicial workers' wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff vetoed an increase in judicial workers’ wages as government revenues fall sharply, according to a decision published on Brazil’s official gazette on Wednesday.

The increase in wages would cost the government 25.7 billion reais ($8.1 billion) over four years, an impact that would go against “the necessary efforts to reach equilibrium in the management of public money,” Rousseff said in the veto.

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Toby Chopra

