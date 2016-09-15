FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's Coelho says Samarco may resume operations subject to conditions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 15, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Coelho says Samarco may resume operations subject to conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Samarco mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, in Mariana, Brazil, April 12, 2016.Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Samarco Mineração SA will be able to resume iron ore mining operations should co-owners Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc come through with promised investments, Mining and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho said on Thursday.

Samarco had operations halted last November, when a tailings dam at the mine burst and unleashed a mud flow that killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless and polluted a major river.

Coelho told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has told the government that it is interested in retaining control of three power dams whose operating licenses could be auctioned off in the second half of next year.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.