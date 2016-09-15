RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's Samarco Mineração SA will be able to resume iron ore mining operations should co-owners Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc come through with promised investments, Mining and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho said on Thursday.
Samarco had operations halted last November, when a tailings dam at the mine burst and unleashed a mud flow that killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless and polluted a major river.
Coelho told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has told the government that it is interested in retaining control of three power dams whose operating licenses could be auctioned off in the second half of next year.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Anthony Boadle)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Environment
Storm Julia weakens into a depression, meandering off of U.S. coast
Tropical Storm Julia weakened into a depression and is expected to meander off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina for the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
Spanish wetlands and wildlife sanctuary under threat: WWF
MADRID Donana National Park, part of southern Spanish wetland used by 6 million migratory birds, could dry out completely unless the Spanish government tackles the threat of dredging, mining and intensive farming, a report said on Thursday.
Russia's 'blood river' spill shouldn't happen again, plant operator says
MOSCOW A spill of waste originating from a metallurgical plant in Russia that turned a river blood-red posed no threat to people or wildlife, an executive at the plant's operator said.