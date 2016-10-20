A general view of the work site of a iron ore mine operated by Samarco owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd in Mariana, Brazil, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian prosecutors said on Thursday they charged 22 people, 21 of them for qualified homicide, for their roles in the collapse of a tailings dam at the Samarco iron ore mine last November that killed 19 people.

Executives of the company, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, had clear awareness that the dam could fail but put profit over safety, prosecutors told a press conference in Belo Horizonte that was broadcast live by GloboNews.

(This story corrects paragraph 1 to 22 people instead of 26.)

