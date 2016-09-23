Less growth in Brazil soybean area not a huge liability: Braun

A lone tree is seen on a land prepared for the planting of soybeans, in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Although Brazilian soybean plantings are poised for the smallest year-on-year increase in a decade, supply concerns are not warranted - yet.

Brazil is the primary supplier of soybeans to the world, accounting for about 42 percent of global soybean trade. China, its main customer, purchased 72 percent of the soybean volume Brazil put up for sale in 2014-15.

The South American country has expanded its soybean production nearly four-fold over the last two decades. Most of this owes to a tripling in planted hectares, while yield has grown by 30 to 40 percent over the same time frame (reut.rs/2d4Mtae).

This year, analysts have slated Brazil to produce more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans for the first time after falling short of that expectation last year at 95.4 million tonnes. This forecast is despite an underwhelming degree of expansion to planted area.

If Brazil pulls off the average analyst estimate of 102.9 million tonnes, it will join ranks with the United States, which is the only country to have reached the 100 million-tonne mark, doing so for the first time in 2014.

AREA SCHMAREA

On Sept. 15, Brazil's government-imposed soybean-free period ended, marking the start of the 2016-17 sowing campaign.

On average, analysts expect Brazil to sow about 1.9 percent more soybeans than in 2015-16, which is a smaller year-on-year increase than has been typical in recent years. This is largely due to record domestic corn prices in recent months which have incentivized farmers to favor the yellow grain.

But even though the growth in soybean area is relatively small, the production volume is scheduled to increase about 8 percent on the year due to a healthy boost in yields (reut.rs/2d4MvPk).

Based on analysts’ area and production estimates, the average implied guess for soybean yield in Brazil is 3.06 tonnes per hectare, which equates to 45.4 bushels per acre. This would fall just short of 2010-11’s record of 3.12 tonnes per hectare.

Not only is this year’s yield expectation within sight of the record, the estimate actually sits about half a percentage point below the long-term trend yield. This means there is room for considerable upside to yield and certainly good chances for it to break the record if weather is kind to the crop (reut.rs/2d4MACJ).

Although we have recently seen how much global soybean demand is subject to change throughout a given marketing year, as it stands right now, consumption in 2016-17 is scheduled for a 3.9 percent increase from the previous season.

Under current assumptions, both Brazil and No. 2 exporter the United States would hold up their respective ends of the bargain with year-on-year production increases between 5 and 10 percent. But with the booming global demand, Brazil does not have a huge cushion for error.

WEATHER WILD CARD

However, the big supply scenario will not be possible without the cooperation of the weather.

The 2015-16 Brazilian soybean harvest showed substantial promise until the tail end of the season, which was plagued by dryness. As a result, yield fell about 5 percent below the long-term trend, marking the second-worst harvest in 10 years.

The 2016-17 season has not begun without some concerns, though. Mato Grosso, the nation’s top soybean grower and typically the first state to begin planting, is starting the season under the driest conditions of the past five years (reut.rs/2d9qtXR).

The large state in the Center West region is also the nation’s top safrinha, or second-crop corn, producer. Any delays in soybean planting caused by the dryness will also push back safrinha, placing that crop at a higher risk of heat later in its season.

But there is relief for Mato Grosso in the forecasts, which show ample precipitation almost daily for the next two weeks. This amount of rain might not fully normalize the soil moisture but could give farmers enough to work with to get the crop into the ground (reut.rs/2d4NNtB).

Meanwhile, prospects are looking up for the heavy-hitting southern states of Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, where the soil moisture is close to average levels. This should allow planting to proceed at a relatively normal pace barring any other interruptions.

Last year's disappointing performance serves as a reminder that even the best-laid plans can go awry if Mother Nature is not fully on board. And at this stage, we have to consider that all the possible weather outcomes for this season are still on the table, regardless of what El Nino-Southern Oscillation analogs say.

But if Brazil experiences normal - let alone fantastic -weather from now through March, the country may find itself in a similar situation as the United States at present - with a much bigger bean crop than it could have fathomed.

(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. Views expressed are her own.)