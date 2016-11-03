Southern Brazil soybeans vulnerable to La Niña: Braun

(Reuters) - Brazil may be on track to harvest a record soybean crop this year, just as had been expected last year. But last year's crop fell short of expectations, and the same thing could happen this year if La Niña rears its head in southern Brazil.

Analysts polled by Reuters last week predicted that the world’s leading supplier of soybeans would harvest a record-large 102.8 million tonnes of the oilseed in 2016-17.

The big crop forecast is already being supported by a faster-than-normal planting pace across key Brazilian production states.

But forecasts are calling for La Niña conditions during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months. La Niña, which is the negative phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, is associated with anomalously cool sea surface temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

La Niña is known to present drier weather during South America’s growing season. This effect is generally concentrated toward the southern portion of the continent, which is why Brazil’s overall soybean yield does not correlate too well with ENSO phases. But a few million tonnes of soybeans could be at stake depending on how much La Niña dries out the south, if at all.

La Niña can have significant impacts on Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, the two southernmost states in Brazil and the country’s No. 2 and 3 production states. Together they account for one-third of Brazilian soybean production.

Inspecting the overall trends in soybean yields confirms the importance of the southern states, as large swings in yield are not uncommon. This is particularly true for Rio Grande do Sul, which recorded a soybean crop about 25 percent larger than average in 2002/03 but lost almost 70 percent just two seasons later. (reut.rs/2eeOcoG)

The state of Mato Grosso, which grows 30 percent of the country’s crop, is always a central focus of market-watchers, but it has the lowest yield variability of major production states.

A lot of the variance in the south has to do with the difference in climate between north and south, the latter of which has much greater unpredictability and thus risk when it comes to yields.

Since 2000/01, of the seven years in which Brazil soybean yield came up short, six featured poor to disastrous yields out of both Parana and Rio Grande do Sul.

The exception occurred last year when variable yields had offsetting effects in the southern states but fell 10 percent below the long-term trend in Mato Grosso following late-season dryness. This was the largest deviation in either direction for the state since at least 2000/01.

WHAT IS AT STAKE

La Niña does not always spell yield losses for Brazil’s southern states, as better-than-average yields have been recorded during ENSO’s cool cycle. For the most part, the seasons in which yields fell short did not receive enough rainfall in the January-through-March time frame, when soybeans in Brazil need it the most.

Of the nine growing seasons since 2000/01 where negative ENSO conditions persisted, four Brazilian soybean harvests were decidedly better than average and four others were decidedly worse. The ninth was near average. (reut.rs/2eeThxm)

This would seem like there are equal odds for any scenario to play out during La Niña, but in isolating Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, it is clear that the southern states’ losses are more severe than their wins.

Over the nine “La Niña” seasons, Parana saw a soybean yield reduction of about 5 percent on average while Rio Grande do Sul lost closer to 7 percent. This calculation eliminates the two extremities for a more precise estimate.

Considering the expected size of the Brazilian crop and typical La Niña-associated losses for the two major southern states, this could amount to losses of just over 2 million tonnes.

In an utter disaster, up to 10 million tonnes could be lost from Parana and Rio Grande do Sul collectively, but this is under the highly unlikely worst-case scenario. A reduction of 6 million tonnes is the more probable outcome if drier-than-expected weather leads to crop failure.

But on the flip side, up to 4 million tonnes of soybeans could be added between these two states in a best-case scenario, even under La Niña conditions as occurred in 2000/01. This demonstrates that the ENSO pattern is not the only source of moisture for these regions, so rainfall forecasting is still largely uncertain at this stage despite the expectation for La Niña.

During the 2015/16 marketing year, industry estimates of the soybean crop sat around 100 million tonnes right up until the harvest, when the impacts of the dry weather were finally revealed. Thus, last year’s crop fell in the range of 95 million to 96 million tonnes.

This loss of 4 million tonnes (about 150 million bushels) made a big difference in a tight world soybean market and helped the United States – Brazil’s No. 1 competitor – offload a huge crop at the tail end of the marketing year. So even though a couple million tonnes may not seem like a lot, it matters a great deal to both soybean buyers and sellers around the world.

