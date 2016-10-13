FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazilian mills hedge record volume of sugar in New York: report
October 13, 2016

Brazilian mills hedge record volume of sugar in New York: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian cane mills hedged a record volume of new crop sugar at the ICE futures exchange in New York, as high prices prompted producers to set contract prices for the sweetener that will be delivered in March or April next year, Archer Consulting said on Thursday.

Brazilian mills sold forward 7.17 million tonnes of 2017/18 sugar in New York by the end of September, or 27 percent of estimated exports, Archer said. The previous record for that type of operation was 19.7 percent of estimated exports in the 2014/15 crop, according to the consultancy.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixiera; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

