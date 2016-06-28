Head of Brazil sugar mill bought by fund sees many closures ahead

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Several Brazilian sugar mills will close in the near future despite the sector’s improving outlook, because their debt situation is no longer manageable, the head of a mill acquired by a U.S. fund this year said late on Monday.

Dario Costa Gaeta was tapped to lead the Ruette sugar company in Brazil in January after Proterra Investment Partners, a private equity fund manager for Black River Asset Management, reached a deal with the Ruette family to take over two plants.

The late 2015 deal was expected by analysts to be the first of many to come amid the more favorable market conditions for acquisitions. The outlook for sugar is improved, a weakening local currency is favoring foreign investment and mills are distressed after years of low sugar and ethanol prices.

But few or no deals have followed.

“Many mills cannot be saved. Their debts are so big that no restructuring can work, unfortunately,” said Gaeta after a presentation at an ethanol conference in Sao Paulo.

He added that they continue to operate because they still have cane, which they process and sell as ethanol immediately to pay workers and keep running, but they are approaching insolvency, if they are not already there.

“At some point they will stop,” he said.

Cane industry association Unica estimates that around 80 mills have filed for bankruptcy protection in the last three years. Some 70 more closed doors. There are less than 300 mills operating in the main center-south cane belt.

Proterra bought the Ruette company in a deal to assume its 800 million reais ($235 million) in debt. It also promised to invest 200 million reais over two years.

Gaeta is less optimistic about mills under creditor protection. He expects that only around 20 out of the 80 will get back on their feet. He added that 50 more mills that have yet to file for creditor protection could simply collapse.

“There is no credit, no new investment,” he said.

The executive said the expected closure of many mills is one of the reasons that Proterra bought Ruette. The private equity firm sees stronger demand for sugar and ethanol soon and fewer mills, leading to higher prices.

But he added, though, that most investors are still wary of Brazil’s sugar sector, even if they find a mill whose debt could be restructured.

“The long term fuels policy is still a big question mark.”

Subsidized gasoline prices from 2010 to 2014 were one of the reasons why so many sugar companies went bankrupt in Brazil.