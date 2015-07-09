Brazil cane crush hits 46.5 million tonnes in late June, tops expectations

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mills in Brazil’s center-south sugar cane region crushed 46.5 million tonnes (51.26 million tons) in the second half of June, up from 39.4 million in the first fortnight of last month, the cane industry association Unica said on Wednesday.

The numbers exceeded market expectations of 43 million to 45 million tonnes, which were already on the high end of the region’s capacity to harvest the crop. Dry weather over the second half of last month raised forecasts for crushing over the period. [ID:nL1N0ZO18E]

ICE sugar futures erased earlier gains after publication of Unica’s report to trade at nearly unchanged on the day at 12.31 cents/lb.

Mills in the region produced 2.51 million tonnes of sugar in the latter half of June, up from 1.97 million tonnes in the first half of the month, Unica said. Total sugar output in the 2015/16 season that started in April reached 9.26 million tonnes by the end of June.

Mills in the region continued to favor ethanol production over sugar, with 56.4 percent of the cane crushing allocated for biofuel production and 43.6 percent for the sweetener, Unica said of mills in the second half of June.

“The climate in the coming months will define the size of the 2015/2016 crop and (determine) whether some of the mills are unable to harvest all of the cane mature for crushing” by the end of the season in December, Unica Director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said.

Sugar content of 129.9 kg/tonne of cane, known in the industry as ATR, is still lagging last year by 3.4 percent, Unica said.

Despite the rapid pace of harvesting in late June, traders are already focusing on the rains now falling and expected to continue in July in the cane region. Mills have to suspend crushing for a day or two if rains are moderate to strong.

In past years, when wet weather over the typically driest months of July and August interrupted harvesting, mills ended up leaving mature cane in the fields in December unharvested until the next season, which starts in April.

Rodrigues added that the wet weather would also likely prompt mills to favor ethanol due to the lower levels of sucrose in cane following rains.