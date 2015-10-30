Brazil telecom earnings suffer stiff headwinds, competition

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications firms are expected to report weak quarterly earnings in coming weeks despite asset sales and cost-cutting efforts, underscoring the tough task for operators struggling with a sharp economic recession.

Third-quarter results are likely to reflect declining demand and higher costs for imported handsets and infrastructure, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters, as Brazil’s currency tumbled to an all-time low and 12-month inflation approached 10 percent.

Rising investment costs and price-sensitive consumers will reinforce the outlook for consolidation in the market, which would relieve some competitive pressures.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne entered exclusive talks with Oi SA to finance a tie-up with rival TIM Participações SA, they said on Friday.

Both carriers are likely to see a drop in third-quarter sales, according to analysts, due to a reliance on pre-paid mobile charges that have taken a hit in the downturn.

“We do not envisage any recovery until mid-2016,” Bradesco BBI analysts led by Luis Azevedo wrote in a recent note, regarding TIM earnings due next Tuesday.

TIM may lift earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, due to recent efforts to cut costs, they said. The biggest boost to earnings should come from one-time cell tower sales raising around 259 million reais, according to Bradesco BBI estimates.

Oi is also expected to report stagnant revenue, and its longer running cost-control efforts should yield an even bigger boost for EBITDA, analysts said. But a stifling debt load is likely to keep growing in the quarter, pushing up financial expenses that could trigger a heavy net loss.

Oi is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 12.

Telefonica Brasil SA maintained sales growth with the acquisition of broadband provider GVT, but that was probably not enough to boost net income, according to analysts.

Brazil’s currency, the real, has lost over 30 percent against the dollar this year, driving up the cost of investments using foreign equipment, which likely consumed all of Telefonica Brasil’s operating profit, according to Credit Suisse analysts.

A jump in provisions to cover delinquent subscribers is also likely to weigh on Telefonica’s stagnant bottom line.