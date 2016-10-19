Brazil's Oi CEO says regulatory change will revive investment

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's largest fixed-line carrier Oi SA said on Wednesday that planned regulatory changes would allow telecoms companies to sell assets unrelated to their concessions and attract more investment to the sector.

Marco Schroeder said on the sidelines of an industry event in Sao Paulo that poor regulation and lack of investment had reduced the telecom sector's share of gross domestic product (GDP) by one percentage point to 4 percent.