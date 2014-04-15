FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's TIM to expand 4G network, study sale of towers
#Technology News
April 15, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's TIM to expand 4G network, study sale of towers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participators SA has recommended that the company bid in an upcoming auction of the 700 MHz frequency for 4G wireless communications in Brazil, the company said on Monday.

The 700 MHz frequency, which Brazil’s telecommunications regulator Anatel plans to auction in August, would be a good prospect for the reinforcing TIM’s strategy for expanding its broadband wireless operations, it said in a securities filing.

“The 700 MHz frequency is a very important resource to strengthen 4G networks in Brazil and elsewhere in the world,” TIM Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Abreu said in a statement.

TIM, which is a unit of Telecom Italia, also said the board has authorized the study of offers for the sale of its cellphone towers, to “try to create more value for the stock and at the same time improve the company’s efficiency.”

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
