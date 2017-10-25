FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 25, 2017 / 10:49 PM / in a few seconds

Brazil's Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress voted on Wednesday to reject charges filed by prosecutors against President Michel Temer in a case involving bribes allegedly paid by meatpacker JBS SA, sparing him trial by the Supreme Court.

Brazil's President Michel Temer leaves a hospital in Brasilia, Brazil October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

With 136 lawmakers voting to throw out the charges, and given a quorum of 477 of them present, Temer’s opponents could no longer reach the 342 votes required to authorize the top court to put him on trial.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.