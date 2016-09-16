FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil grants Vale license for Amazon iron ore mine rail branch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 16, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil grants Vale license for Amazon iron ore mine rail branch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.Pilar Olivares/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil granted Vale SA a 10-year license to operate a 101-kilometer (63-mile) branch line connecting its $14.3 billion S11D iron ore mine project in the Amazon jungle to the Carajas Railway, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Carajas Railway branch will allow Vale, the world's largest iron ore exporter, to haul S11D's output to the Port of Ponta da Madeira in Sao Luis, Brasil to ships that will load the product for export.

S11D, also known as Serra Sul, is Vale's largest-ever investment. It is expected to start operations this year and will have an annual capacity of 90 million tonnes, or more than a quarter of Vale's 2015 iron ore output. The first iron ore sale from S11D is expected in early 2017, Vale's press office in Rio de Janeiro said.

The newly-licensed branch line has faced opposition from environmentalists and aboriginal groups because it runs close to indigenous areas by heavily degraded parts of Brazil's Amazon rainforest.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.