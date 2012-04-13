Brazil says BRICS to make joint World Bank decision

Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega leaves the Ministry of Finance, after meeting with Jim Yong Kim, the U.S. nominee for the next World Bank president at the Ministry Finance in Brasilia April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the BRICS group of emerging market countries is likely to make a joint decision on who to support for the World Bank presidency as soon as Friday.

Mantega said the five countries were still discussing which candidate they would support. The BRICS group also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“Brazil is talking with the BRICS and we will likely take a joint position,” Mantega told reporters in Brasilia. “The position is likely to be taken today (Friday).”

The candidates include former Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, who visited Brazil on Thursday, as well as Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American health expert.