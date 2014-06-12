Brazilian police use teargas on second World Cup protest

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police used teargas on Thursday for a second time to break up a small crowd of anti-World Cup demonstrators who rallied after previously being dispersed, a Reuters witness said.
Local television showed dozens of hood-wearing protesters running from police. The protest occurred about three blocks from previous clashes in eastern Sao Paulo, near an access road to the stadium where the soccer tournament’s opening game will take place later on Thursday.
Reporting by Marcelo Teixieira; Editing by James Dalgleish