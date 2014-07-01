FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's president tweets rallying cry for World Cup team
July 1, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's president tweets rallying cry for World Cup team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures while speaking during the national convention of her Workers' Party (PT) in Brasilia June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff took to Twitter on Tuesday to rally Brazilians behind their soccer team as it prepares to play Colombia in a World Cup quarter-final match on Friday.

“It’s time to unite behind our national team. Go Brazil!” Rousseff tweeted from @dilmabr.

Favorites to win the World Cup for an unprecedented sixth time, the Brazilian players led by star forward Neymar had a difficult second round knockout match against Chile on Saturday, narrowly winning in a penalty shootout.

Rousseff stressed in a Twitter message that she has full confidence in Brazil’s coach “Big Phil” Luiz Felipe Scolari, his deputy Carlos Alberto Parreira and all the players.

Victory for Brazil in the finals could provide some lift for Rousseff’s campaign for re-election in October.

On Monday she cashed in on the successful hosting of the World Cup so far, rebuffing critics who had predicted the world’s biggest sports event would turn into a disaster. [ID:nL2N0PB2DS]

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Grant McCool

