Bosses need to do more than Crosby to show remorse

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The story is told of a young heir whose family fell upon hard enough times that he could no longer afford to keep his polo ponies. He still had a big house and enough trust fund income to make a paid career optional, but it was hard to look his polo-playing friends in the face. The shame was almost unbearable.

Anyone who fails to sneer at this ersatz tragedy may think that James Crosby, the former CEO of failed UK bank HBOS, has made a substantial show of contrition. He has “decided to forego” 30 percent of his gross pension entitlement, and return his knighthood, after a critical report on his leadership from a British parliamentary commission.

Most right-thinking people will be unimpressed with the sacrifice. Crosby’s annual pension payment will still be over 400,000 pounds, 23 times more than the 17,700 pound average income of retired households in the UK. The title, given to honor Crosby’s banking expertise, was surely unmerited in the first place.

How much financial remorse would persuade ordinary observers that Crosby was seriously sorry, and seriously willing to pay a fitting price? How much for any head of a FTSE-100 company, whose average pay in 2011 was 4.8 million pounds, according to the High Pay Commission? How much for the 320 big U.S. bosses who Forbes magazine calculates made more than $5 million in 2011?

The number is debatable, but with fortunes that large, the sacrifice wouldn’t be less than 10 million pounds or $15 million. True remorse might require retirement incomes reduced to no more than the national average. For Crosby, that would require a 97 percent pension cut, plus the return of all the proceeds of his HBOS shares, which were sold while the bank was still flying high.

Actually, even a 97 percent rule - the disgraced keep only 3 percent of ill-gotten gains - might be no more than a start in cases such as Crosby‘s. To be really persuasive, corporate miscreants would give it all back, and then dedicate their remaining years to lowly paid public service.

CONTEXT NEWS

- James Crosby said on April 9: “I have decided to forego 30 percent of my gross pension entitlement payable to me during the rest of my lifetime. I will be discussing how this reduction is implemented, and whether the amount waived should go to support good causes, or benefit shareholders, with the pension scheme’s employer and trustees.”

- In a footnote to the statement, the former chief executive of HBOS said that his current annual pension payment amounts to c580,000 pounds per annum.

- Crosby statement via Telegraph: link.reuters.com/cad37t

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)