Breakingviews: BBC's Mark Thompson is odd choice as NY Times CEO

BBC Director General Mark Thompson poses for media on a visit to Media City the company's new northern headquarters in Salford, northern England in this May 10, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own)

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New York Times (NYT.N) Chairman Arthur Sulzberger Jr. is going to have to work hard to convince shareholders, including his family members, that he found the right chief executive in outgoing BBC Director General Mark Thompson. Running a UK media group with guaranteed revenue is hardly analogous to leading a U.S. newspaper business challenged by free-market forces. But the broadcast veteran’s battle-scars from tangling with Rupert Murdoch may prove priceless.

The New York Times is putting the serious business case forward, highlighting Thompson’s role in developing the BBC’s digital content. The publisher also notes that Thompson oversees BBC Worldwide, its commercial arm outside the UK. But he is the unit’s chairman, rather than chief executive; and has also only held the role since March.

BBC Worldwide’s pre-tax profit margin, excluding discontinued businesses, in its most recent fiscal year was marginally better than the Times‘s. But all comparisons between the two companies are silly: 71 percent of the BBC’s income is derived from the license fee that all TV-owning homes in the country are obliged to pay.

That’s not to overlook Thompson’s media skills, albeit at an organization with a different mandate than a U.S. broadcaster. Earlier in his career he produced hard-hitting news programs. And while in charge of Channel 4, a state-owned but mainly commercially funded broadcaster, he demonstrated an ability to develop joint ventures to adapt to new technology while keeping costs relatively low.

What Thompson does have, however, is a taste for a fight with Murdoch, a task the Times chairman appears unworthy, or afraid, of taking on with much gusto. Two years ago, before the phone-hacking scandal punctured the Murdoch empire’s force-field, Thompson led the charge against News Corp’s (NWSA.O) purchase of the remainder of UK satellite broadcaster BSkyB BSY.L. He argued the deal would create “cross-media ownership that would not be allowed in the United States or Australia.”

Thompson might have been right - at least about Australia. In the United States, over the long run the Times cannot win the economic battle against better-funded, more popular media organizations like Murdoch’s Fox. But it can make the case that it is an exception, a little like the BBC, worthy of some protections. That’s a sentiment Thompson can articulate.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The New York Times Company has hired Mark Thompson as its next president and chief executive officer. Thompson is currently director-general of the British Broadcasting Corporation, the UK’s state-funded media operation. Thompson announced in March that he would leave his role at the BBC after the London Olympics. He is expected to join the New York Times in November.

- Between 2002 and 2004 Thompson also served as chief executive of Channel 4, a largely commercially funded TV station that is also ultimately owned by the state.

- NYT announcement: link.reuters.com/raq99s

- BBC 2012 annual report: link.reuters.com/geq99s

- BBC Worldwide 2012 annual report: link.reuters.com/qur99s

- NY Times Q2 earnings: link.reuters.com/feq99s