Breakingviews: Absence of U.S. inflation is persistent puzzle

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Martin Hutchinson

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Monetarists are scratching their heads. The U.S. consumer price index was unchanged in July, and up only 1.4 percent year-on-year. Yet money supply, widely seen as an influence on future prices, has been surging for some time. The policy backdrop, however, is unprecedented, and these uncharted waters could force a rethink of economic theory.

For the last four years, the United States has run budget deficits of more than a trillion dollars annually, while the Fed has kept interest rates close to zero and has helped finance about $1.2 trillion of the deficits indirectly through market purchases of Treasuries. On standard monetary theory, easy conditions and money-printing should have brought inflation. That at least is part of the explanation for inflation that eventually accelerated out of control in the Weimar Republic in the 1920s, in Hungary after the end of World War Two and in other places more recently, including Brazil and Russia in the 1990s and Zimbabwe after the turn of the 21st century.

At least so far, it’s not happening. U.S. money supply has expanded far faster than GDP in the last two years. The M2 measure, for instance, rose 8 percent in the year to July, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, against a 3.9 percent rise in nominal GDP. Yet inflation has remained low, and has even declined in 2012.

Of course, it may just be a question of time. Food prices are set to rise following widespread drought in the United States, while oil prices have largely recovered from their spring decline. And further policy action, including perhaps a third dose of so-called quantitative easing, or bond-buying, from the Fed, could finally lead inflation to take off. But the central bank isn’t worried - it is effectively promising near-zero interest rates for at least another two years.

If inflation doesn’t gather steam, monetary economists will have to try to work out why. One possible starting point is the unparalleled combination of huge U.S. budget deficits and exceptionally loose monetary policy. Another is the dollar’s continuing status as the dominant global reserve and safe haven currency, which makes for a more complicated analysis than the relatively closed economies in which previous hyperinflationary disasters have occurred. It could keep a whole new generation of dismal scientists busy.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. consumer price index was flat in July, while the core CPI, excluding food and energy, was up 0.1 percent. Over the past 12 months, consumer prices are up 1.4 percent while the core CPI is up 2.1 percent.

- Over the 12 months to July 30, M2 money supply rose by 8 percent, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, while so-called money of zero maturity rose by 7.5 percent. Nominal GDP in the second quarter of 2012 was 3.9 percent higher than a year earlier.