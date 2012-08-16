Breakingviews - StanChart saga exposes U.S. regulatory mess

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The recent Standard Chartered saga has thrown the spotlight back on America’s regulatory shortcomings. Rather than killing the multi-headed U.S. regulatory monster, the financial crisis made it stronger. The newly created New York Department of Financial Services that made the UK lender cough up $340 million this week joins at least seven other major government bodies charged with keeping banks honest. Such fragmentation is a weakness, not a strength.

That system relies on the various regulators properly coordinating with each other. That did not happen with NYDFS chief Benjamin Lawsky, who broke ranks with several other regulators investigating StanChart’s alleged illegal dealings with Iran. His calling the bank “rogue” and threatening to pull its New York license had the Federal Reserve rushing to check that the bank’s funding and liquidity had not been affected.

Other watchdogs often don’t play ball with each other. In Lehman Brothers’ final months, on-site teams from the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission only occasionally shared information and were often at odds with each other.

And while regulators have separate responsibilities, bank consolidation has blurred the lines of their jurisdiction. The Fed, for example, monitors the safety and soundness of large bank holding companies like JPMorgan, while the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency keeps tabs on actual banking operations. That can make affixing accountability on any one agency hard to do.

Having so many regulators also makes drafting new rules a tortuous process. Five are responsible for the Volcker Rule. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission did not even submit its own proposals with the others and, two years on, the rule remains unfinished. It’s a similar story in the derivatives and mortgage securitization markets.

Meanwhile, the plethora of regulators can make it easier for bankers to pick their favorites to lobby for less onerous rules. In many cases they can even choose which regulator they prefer as their overseer.

Consolidating the banking regulators makes sense. But only the ineffectual Office of Thrift Supervision was euthanized after the crisis, while another was added: the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Just reducing the number is no guarantee of better oversight, of course. But having one overarching, well-organized, properly funded regulator would be a marked improvement.

