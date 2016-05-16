FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Breitburn Energy Partners files for bankruptcy protection
May 16, 2016 / 5:00 AM / in a year

Breitburn Energy Partners files for bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Breitburn Energy Partners LP and some of its units filed for restructuring under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code on Monday, the latest company to face the brunt of low commodity prices.

The oil and gas master limited partnership said it secured a $75 million debtor-in-possession financing, in addition to cash from its operations and cash on hand, to fund its operations during the bankruptcy process.

The company listed assets in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

