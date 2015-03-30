Breitburn Energy Partners to sell equity, notes to EIG Global Energy Partners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Breitburn Energy Partners LP said on Sunday that it would sell $1 billion of convertible preferred units and senior secured notes in private offerings to investment funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners and other purchasers.

Halbert Washburn, CEO of Breitburn told Reuters on Sunday that the deal will give Breitburn approximately $550 million of pro forma liquidity, and serve as a “game changer” for the company. “As we get further into this commodity price cycle, we will be able take advantage of opportunities that others will not,” he added.

The offerings are expected to close on April 8, according to a statement.

Breitburn will issue $350 million of perpetual convertible preferred units at a price of $7.50.

The $650 million of senior secured notes, due May 2020, will pay 9.25 percent per year in interest, the statement said.

Breitburn also said that it plans to cut its common distribution to $0.50 per unit on an annualized basis in conjunction with the offerings.

“This lower distribution rate is part of an overall plan to increase Breitburn’s liquidity and strategic flexibility for a potentially prolonged market downturn,” the statement said.

Since the beginning of 2015, several high quality oil and gas companies have been accessing capital through equity and debt offerings. Many of these offerings have served to ease anxiety about liquidity which has arisen due to the drop in the price of oil last June.

Jefferies LLC is serving as lead placement agent and sole financial adviser to Breitburn and Credit Suisse is serving as financial adviser to EIG.