Norwegian mass killer can't attend mother's funeral

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik will not be allowed to attend his mother’s funeral, prison officials told news agency NTB on Tuesday.

Breivik, who slaughtered 77 people in 2011 in what he imagined was a civil war against Islam, sought leave to attend the funeral for Wenche Behring. She was one of the last people who remained close to him as he withdrew from society and planned his murderous rampage.

Breivik was imprisoned for a maximum 21 years last year.

Behring, who refused to testify at the trial, described to psychiatrists how her once “kind and caring” son transformed into a crazed obsessive.

Breivik, accusing the ruling Labour party of aiding a Muslim takeover of the country, first bombed the government’s headquarters, killing eight, then gunned down 69, some as young as 14, at the party’s summer youth camp.

Breivik, 34, moved back with his mother in 2006 after several failed business ventures and Behring once described how on the day of the attacks she expected him home for dinner, not understanding why he was late.

Behring, who died last Friday at the age of 66 after a long illness, visited Breivik in prison earlier this month.

Although Norwegian laws set maximum prison sentences at 21 years, Breivik could be held indefinitely if deemed dangerous and he has so far been held in solitary confinement.

Prison officials and Breivik’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.