FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian auto supplier Brembo to build new U.S. plant
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 23, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Italian auto supplier Brembo to build new U.S. plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo will build a new foundry in Michigan to expand its manufacturing capability in the United States, betting on continued strength of the country’s automotive sector.

Brembo, which counts General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, BMW, Ford, Honda, Daimler, Mitsubishi and Subaru among its clients in the United States, plans to invest 74 million euros ($99.6 million) to build a foundry with capacity of up to 80,000 tons a year of brake disc castings, it said on Wednesday.

The foundry will supply the company’s existing Homer facilities in Michigan, where the castings are made into finished products.

“(The) new foundry in Michigan reinforces the company’s commitment to the North American market, which has grown substantially over the past five years and is slated to become Brembo’s No.1 geographic market by the end of 2014,” the company said.

By 0918 GMT Brembo’s shares were up 0.15 percent, in line with Milan’s all-share index.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.