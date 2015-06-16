Brenntag CEO optimistic on takeover talks

MUEHLHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Brenntag (BNRGn.DE), the world’s largest chemicals distributor, is conducting due diligence on takeover targets worth more than 250 million euros ($281 million), with a focus on North America and Asia-Pacific, its chief executive said.

“It’s not over until the deal is done, however I am optimistic,” Steven Holland told Reuters.

Brenntag, founded in 1874 as an egg wholesaler in Berlin, buys industrial and specialty chemicals in bulk and delivers them in smaller quantities to its customers which it says number around 170,000.

The company has grown through a string of takeovers of smaller companies since it went public in 2010.

Holland said he aimed to secure about five acquisitions a year, of which maybe one could be large, but said he would not be infected with “deal fever”.

“We are very diligent in this respect. So we walked away from a number of acquisitions due to issues such as compliance or environmental issues,” he said.

He said Brenntag’s business developed according to expectations in the second quarter, after growth in North America helped the group report a 22 percent jump in core profit for the first three months of the year.

The recovery in Europe’s economy has been weaker than he had hoped, he said, but added he was optimistic there would be a sustainable recovery this year.