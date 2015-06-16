Supply glut pushes North Sea Brent crude price differential to 10-year low

A section of the BP Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) oil platform is seen in the North Sea, around 100 miles east of Aberdeen in Scotland February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Buchanan/pool

LONDON (Reuters) - The price differential of North Sea Brent crude fell to its lowest in a decade on Tuesday, a further sign that a supply glut is weighing on the physical crude market.

Royal Dutch Shell offered a Brent cargo loading on June 26-28 at dated Brent minus $1.40 a barrel, down 40 cents from Monday. That is the lowest Brent differential recorded in Reuters pricing data going back to 2005.

A surplus of unsold North Sea cargoes, and of West African crude, has been putting physical differentials under pressure, even as the price of Brent crude futures has rallied to almost $64 a barrel from almost $45 in January.

“The amount of crude oil afloat on the water off the coast of the UK is increasing and that is putting considerable pressure on the North Sea price structure,” said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix.

Analysts at Energy Aspects said on Tuesday that distressed Nigerian cargoes were putting the market under extreme pressure and predicted that other grades should weaken unless the West African overhang clears.

Output of the North Sea’s largest crude stream, Forties, has been higher than expected, resulting in extra cargoes being added to the June loading program and several others having their loading dates brought forward.

The ample supply arises despite high processing rates at European refineries amid healthy profit margins and signs of stronger demand for North Sea crude from outside the region.

As many as four VLCC tankers could take North Sea crude oil to Asia this month, shipping fixtures show, more than in earlier months.

Even so, this may not reduce the surplus.

“Some VLCCs have been fixed to load Forties cargoes but it is not yet certain that they will be used to ship the overhang out of the region,” Jakob said.