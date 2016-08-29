Bullish bets on Brent oil futures rise for third week: ICE

LONDO (Reuters) - Hedge funds and other large money managers have raised their weekly bets on rising Brent crude oil prices for a third week, Intercontinental Exchange data showed on Monday.

Investors increased their net long positions by 31,563 contracts to 386,478 in the week to Aug. 23, ICE reported. That is the highest since late June.

Brent has rallied during August, reaching a high for the month of $51.22 a barrel on Aug. 19, on speculation that OPEC and non-OPEC producers will agree next month to a production freeze deal to bolster the market.

Prices have since fallen back towards $49 on waning expectations of such a deal.