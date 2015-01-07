Swiss Re, Brevan Howard decline comment on stake sale report

The logo of the world's second biggest reinsurer Swiss Re is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Zurich July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss Re and Brevan Howard, one of Europe’s biggest hedge funds, would not comment on a report that the Zurich-based reinsurer wants to sell its stake in the fund firm.

That followed a report in the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the talks, that Swiss Re had asked for bids by last week for a 15 percent stake in Jersey-based Brevan Howard valued at between $350 million and $500 million.

Swiss Re is looking to sell the stake in Brevan Howard, which suffered its first ever annual loss in 2014, to boost investment in other areas, the report said.

The sale is being run by UBS, it added.

Brevan Howard, which makes bets on macroeconomic trends, and Swiss Re both declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.