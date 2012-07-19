FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brevan Howard launches U.S. investment firm
July 19, 2012 / 4:53 PM / 5 years ago

Brevan Howard launches U.S. investment firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brevan Howard, one of Europe’s largest hedge funds, has launched a U.S. investment firm that will start trading in August with cash from its flagship macro fund, as the company looks to capitalize on growing demand for hedge fund strategies.

Brevan, founded by ex-Credit Suisse trader Alan Howard in 2002 and based in London and Geneva, has grown rapidly in recent years as institutional investors bruised by volatile equity and bond markets pile into alternative assets such as hedge funds.

Total assets under management grew to $36.7 billion on 30 June, up from $34.2 billion on 30 December.

Aside from its flagship global macro Master Fund, which bets on economic trends across asset classes, Brevan also runs several other funds including emerging market, commodity and credit-focused strategies.

The Master fund fell 2.22 percent in June and is down 3.65 percent in the first six months of the year, according to the shareholder report.

Brevan established Brevan Howard US Investment Management LP last month, the company said in a statement.

The U.S. firm, based in New York, will trade capital allocated from the Brevan Howard Master Fund, the firm said in its monthly shareholder report for BH Macro Limited, a listed feeder vehicle for the Master Fund.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

