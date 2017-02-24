Oil firms on record OPEC output cut compliance
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
FRANKFURT Banks based in Britain will struggle to access European markets once Brexit is completed so they will probably have to relocate some operations to the continent, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Friday.
Banks are likely to lose their passporting rights and any arrangement that seeks to create a substitute is likely to be fraught with risk, leaving market access in persistent limbo, Dombret added.
"So it seems that the prospects for EU market access through the UK look rather dim," Dombret said in London.
"I expect London to remain an eminent global financial center," Dombret added. "Nevertheless, I also expect a number of UK-based market participants to move at least some business units in order to hedge against all possible outcomes of the negotiations."
TOKYO The dollar drifted on Tuesday, with its earlier advance halted by investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's closely-watched Congressional address later in the day.
BEIJING China plans to target broad money supply growth of around 12 percent in 2017, slightly lower than last year's goal, policy sources said, signaling a bid to contain debt risks while keeping growth on track.