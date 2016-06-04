FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB would act to counter market turmoil from Brexit: Villeroy De Galhau
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 4, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

ECB would act to counter market turmoil from Brexit: Villeroy De Galhau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A British Union flag is seen flying outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 1, 2016.Francois Lenoir

TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) - Britain's exit from the European Union would likely trigger turmoil on financial markets prompting the European Central Bank to act, Governing Council Member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday.

Villeroy de Galhau told an economic conference in Italy he hoped Brits would vote to remain within the EU this month. An exit would likely trigger a flight-to-quality among investors, lifting risk premia on lower-rated euro zone issuers' debt.

Central banks would have to step in to counter turmoil and the euro zone would need to speed up its integration efforts, he said.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.