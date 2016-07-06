FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Britain must respect all EU rules to keep access to markets: ECB's Villeroy
July 6, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Britain must respect all EU rules to keep access to markets: ECB's Villeroy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016.Susana Vera

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain must respect all EU rules if London aims to keep access to the bloc's financial markets after it leaves the European Union, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a financial conference in Paris, Villeroy said that London could not expect any "cherry-picking and free-riding" when it negotiates its future trade relationship with the EU.

"For the UK to maintain access to the single financial market, all the usual EU rules should be strictly respected," Villeroy, who is also the governor of the French central bank, said.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
