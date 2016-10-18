FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hollande says Brexit should bring more investments into France
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 18, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 10 months ago

Hollande says Brexit should bring more investments into France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande delivers his speech during the inauguration of MetaFensch, the research and development platform in Uckange, France, October 17, 2016.Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union should bring more investment into France and make the country a gateway to the European market, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

"Britain's decision to leave the European Union should make us seek even more investments, make us showcase France's attractiveness," Hollande told journalists at a FedEx Corp (FDX.N) facility in Paris suburb of Roissy after the package delivery company announced a 1.4 billion-euro investment in France.

"It's not about taking what Britons have, but once they've made this choice, they must live with the consequences and we, France, must become the point of access to the European market," he added.

Since the Brexit vote in June, many EU countries have sought to take advantage of the situation by wooing investors interested in keeping access to the EU's vast single market.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.