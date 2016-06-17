FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seventy-nine percent of European hedge funds expect Britain to remain in EU
June 17, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Seventy-nine percent of European hedge funds expect Britain to remain in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Seventy-nine percent of a total of 270 Europe-based hedge fund managers surveyed in early June believe Britain will remain in the European Union, according to a survey by alternative assets research firm Preqin released on Thursday.

Fourteen percent of hedge fund managers in Britain and Europe think Britons will vote to leave the EU in a referendum next week.

Opinion polls have been showing a stronger performance for the Leave campaign in recent days.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

