EU's Moscovici on Brexit: all four freedoms work together

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The four freedoms that underpin the European Union's internal market work together, EU Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday when asked about negotiations with Britain about trade arrangements after its planned exit from the EU.

He said Britain would remain a full and respected member of the EU until the exit date.

Speaking at a conference in Bratislava, Moscovici reiterated there would be no negotiations on the terms of future relations before formal exit talks start next year.

The four freedoms guarantee free movement of people, goods, services and capital. Britain is looking to restrict the movement of workers while securing easy access to the EU's market.