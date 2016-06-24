FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Poland says EU concept needs rethinking after Brexit
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Poland says EU concept needs rethinking after Brexit

Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski speaks during an interview with Reuters in Warsaw, Poland December 30, 2015.Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union is bad news for Europe and for Poland and it is a signal that some concepts of the block will have to be changed, Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Friday.

"This is bad news for Europe, for Poland. (...) This is a great dilemma for the eurocrats, we all want to keep the EU, the question is in what shape," Waszczykowski told private broadcaster TV Republika.

"We will be trying to use this situation to make the European politicians aware why this happened. And it happened because this concept, which was created some time ago, is no longer popular in Europe," he added.

Britain has voted to leave the EU, results from Thursday's landmark referendum showed, a stunning repudiation of the nation's elites that deals the biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since World War Two.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
