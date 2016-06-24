Brexit fears spill into U.S. leveraged loans

A British flag flutters in front of a window in London, Britain, June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Economic and markets upheaval spurred by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union is spilling into the $880 billion U.S. leveraged loan market, knocking down bid prices and chilling new issuance while volatility escalates.

Secondary loan prices are bid down as much as 2 points though there is limited selling pressure. Companies are seen tapping the market judiciously as they gauge whether investors will flee or show a willingness to commit new funds, bankers and fund managers said.

“I suspect the first new issuance will be from higher quality names and will probably be heavily pre-marketed,” one senior banker said.

Brexit has already slammed stocks globally and increased speculation that the Federal Reserve will further delay raising rates.

“If there is broad redemption activity there could be another leg down in the days and weeks to come,” the banker said.

Retail investors have been pulling money from bank loan funds, which are pegged to floating rates, through most of the year waiting for Fed rate hikes. If global market turbulence further prolongs the wait, dinging retail confidence, the loan market could sink.

"It could be ugly for a while - markets will back up and new debt issues in the U.S. could get pulled or delayed until markets stabilize,” said Sean Coleman, chief credit officer of Franklin Square Capital Partners.

Some of the largest deals in the queue were priced before the Brexit vote and the new-issue deal pipeline is relatively light, sparing many companies potential pain in pricing new transactions.

Opportunistic deals such as refinancing and loans raising money for dividend payments will be on hold, according to market participants.

“Fortunately the new-issue calendar is very light for private equity or M+A driven ‘must-launch’ financings in July and August, with volume not expected to pick up materially until September,” said Jeff Cohen, head of US Loan Capital Markets at Credit Suisse.

In a window of relative calm from volatility, issuers priced more than $70 billion of institutional term loans in the past five weeks, including sizable deals for computer giant Dell and grocery chain Albertsons, he said. That issuance spree made up more than half of this year’s total volume, he said.

EMOTION VS. EXPOSURE

How investors digest the implications for U.S. markets could be more significant than actual exposure to European assets, fund managers and bankers said.

“If retail investors flee risk assets like bank loans and we have to sell loans into that, that will be the story” in the near term, said Craig Russ, co-director of floating-rate loans at Eaton Vance.

Early Friday, high quality secondary market loan prices were guided down 1 point and lower quality loans down 2 points, but few transactions actually were taking place.

“If there’s a huge spread widening or drop in loan prices, people thinking about coming to market might wait like they did in January and February when the market was trading at 90 cents on the dollar,” Russ said. In recent weeks, at 95 cents on the dollar, dealflow had picked up.

The Fed on Friday said it was prepared to provide dollar liquidity after the Brexit vote to address global funding market pressures that could adversely impact the U.S. economy

“Markets are in complete disarray at the moment,” said Michael Weisz, president of YieldStreet, an alternative investment marketplace. “Loan originations are going to have to slow down until there’s more stability in the market.”

Light supply over the summer, and potential bid erosion, will eventually draw back buyers looking to put cash to work in higher-yielding assets, portfolio managers and bankers said.

“If things settle down, most debt managers are going to want to put cash to work, as they are lagging their indices this year and hoarding cash,” said Coleman. “This could lead to a rally later this summer."

Negative global interest rates and near record lows for some safe-haven U.S. Treasuries will ultimately foster demand for higher-yielding assets including corporate and loans, market participants have said.