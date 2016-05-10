FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BRF may be in Tyson's expansion plans: paper
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 10, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil's BRF may be in Tyson's expansion plans: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Packages of Tyson food beef meat loaf are reflected in a mirror as they sit on a refrigerator for sale at a grocery store in Encinitas, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Executives of Tyson Foods (TSN.N), the largest U.S. meats company that plans to resume investment abroad, have been visiting plants of Brazil’s poultry processor BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) over the past month, the Valor Economico newspaper said on Tuesday.

The visits by Tyson executives do not signify an actual offer for BRF assets, the paper said, adding that a source close to BRF said Tyson’s interest in the company prompted its assembly to change the shareholder protection clause, known commonly as a poison pill, on April 7.

BRF shares rose nearly 6 percent in early trade on Tuesday. BRF representatives did not respond to a request for comment. When asked, a Tyson representative said the company did not comment on market rumors.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Reese Ewing; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

