Putin tells BRICS to set up energy bloc to boost safety

(L-R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (obscured), China's President Xi Jinping and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma prepare to pose for a group picture during the VI BRICS Summit in Fortaleza July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday proposed setting up a BRICS energy association, which would include a fuel reserve, to increase the energy security of emerging nations.

“We suggest to set up an energy association of the BRICS. Under its roof, one could set up a reserve fuel bank and an institute for energy safety,” he told the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa after they announced the creation of a bank and a reserve currency pool each worth $100 billion.

“These steps would help strengthen the energy safety of our nations,” he said.