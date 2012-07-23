Factbox: Accreditation status of U.S. for-profit colleges

(Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education shares fell to a life-time low on fears that the for-profit education provider may lose federal funding as accreditation bodies become stricter in quality checks.

Following is the latest on accreditation of other U.S. for-profit universities:

1. Apollo Group Inc: The market leader’s flagship University of Phoenix is going through a reaffirmation process by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. The Washington Post Co: The company’s Kaplan University is accredited by the HLC. The accreditation body required the university to submit a compliance report last year. The HLC is yet to issue any findings based on the report.

3. Career Education Corp: The company’s American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) are accredited by the HLC. AIU’s accreditation expires in 2014, while CTU’s expires in 2012.

4. American Public Education Inc: American Public University System is accredited by the HLC and Distance Education and Training Council (DETC). The HLC reaffirmed the accreditation in 2011, while the DETC’s accreditation review is next scheduled for 2016.

5. Corinthian Colleges Inc: Most of Corinthian’s campuses are accredited by either Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS).

6. DeVry Inc: DeVry University has been accredited by the HLC since 1981. In 2008, the university was accepted into a seven-year accreditation reaffirmation process.

7. Education Management Corp: The company’s colleges are accredited by different bodies. Most of the colleges are accredited by either the ACICS or the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS).

8. ITT Educational Services Inc: All of the ITT Technical Institutes are accredited by the ACICS.

9. Strayer Education Inc: Strayer University is accredited by Middle States through 2017.

10. Grand Canyon Education Inc: It is accredited by the HLC since 1968. The college was reaccredited in 2007 for the maximum term of 10 years.

11. Capella Education Co: Capella University is accredited by the HLC. In 2008, the HLC reaffirmed accreditation through 2015.

12. Lincoln Educational Services Corp: Most of its campuses are either accredited by the ACCSC or the ACICS.

13. Universal Technical Institute Inc: All its institutions are accredited by the ACCSC. Few of them are due for reaffirmation in 2012.

14. National American University Holdings Inc: It has been accredited by the HLC since 1985. Its accreditation was reaffirmed in 2008 for the maximum term of 10 years.

Source: SEC filings