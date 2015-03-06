FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHMSA approves partial restart of Poplar Pipeline System
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 6, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

PHMSA approves partial restart of Poplar Pipeline System

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Friday approved the restart of a portion of the Poplar Pipeline System that was shut after a spill into the Yellowstone River near Glendive, Montana in January.

The pipeline must operate at a reduced pressure until it is deemed safe, the PHMSA said, adding that the restart of the system located south of the Yellowstone River must be conducted during daylight hours with notification to all local emergency response officials.

The investigation into the Jan. 17 spill, which released about 1,200 barrels of Bakken crude, is ongoing, the agency said.

The 42,000 barrel-per-day Poplar pipeline system gathers crude from producers in eastern Montana and North Dakota.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.