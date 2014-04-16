Former Bridgestone executive to plead guilty to price fixing: U.S. Justice Dept

Pedestrians are reflected in a signboard of Bridgestone Corp. at its headquarters in Tokyo February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former sales manager for Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) has agreed to plead guilty and serve 18 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to fix the prices of rubber anti-vibration devices used in automotive suspension systems and engine mounts, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Yusuke Shimasaki, a former Bridgestone sales manager, agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of fixing the prices of products sold to Toyota Motor Corp. (7203.T), Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (7201.T) and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (7270.T), which makes Subaru cars, the department said.