FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bridgewater's Jensen in talks to step away from co-CEO role: FT
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
February 8, 2016 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

Bridgewater's Jensen in talks to step away from co-CEO role: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greg Jensen, who serves as co-chief investment officer (CIO) and co-chief executive of Bridgewater Associates LP, the world’s largest hedge fund, is said to be stepping away from his role as co-CEO, the Financial Times reported.

Jensen is in talks to shift his responsibilities away from his role as co-CEO, a post he shares with Eileen Murray, to focus on his role as co-CIO, the newspaper reported on Sunday. (on.ft.com/1Q4l6do)

Ray Dalio, chairman and co-CIO of Bridgewater, said the report was blown out of proportion.

“As part of my transition process we are constantly trying to determine the proper mix of responsibilities among our executive team,” said Dalio, also the founder of Bridgewater, said in response to a query from Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported disputes between Dalio and Jensen.

Dalio and Jensen had gone as far as to call senior employees and stakeholders to vote on their character and conduct to resolve the dispute, the Journal reported on Friday.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Sunil Nair and Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.