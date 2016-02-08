Bridgewater's Jensen in talks to step away from co-CEO role: FT

(Reuters) - Greg Jensen, who serves as co-chief investment officer (CIO) and co-chief executive of Bridgewater Associates LP, the world’s largest hedge fund, is said to be stepping away from his role as co-CEO, the Financial Times reported.

Jensen is in talks to shift his responsibilities away from his role as co-CEO, a post he shares with Eileen Murray, to focus on his role as co-CIO, the newspaper reported on Sunday. (on.ft.com/1Q4l6do)

Ray Dalio, chairman and co-CIO of Bridgewater, said the report was blown out of proportion.

“As part of my transition process we are constantly trying to determine the proper mix of responsibilities among our executive team,” said Dalio, also the founder of Bridgewater, said in response to a query from Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported disputes between Dalio and Jensen.

Dalio and Jensen had gone as far as to call senior employees and stakeholders to vote on their character and conduct to resolve the dispute, the Journal reported on Friday.