Monday Morning Briefing

The U.S. Secret Service denied a suggestion from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer that it vetted a meeting between the president's son and Russian nationals during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Lahur Talabany, a top Kurdish counter-terrorism official, said he was 99 percent sure that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was alive and located south of the Syrian city of Raqqa, after reports that he had been killed.

An Australian woman was shot and killed by a police officer in Minneapolis after having apparently reported a disturbance outside her home. Mayor Betsy Hodges said she was "heartsick and deeply disturbed" by the shooting, which was being investigated. Healthcare

Senate will delay its consideration of healthcare legislation while Arizona Republican Senator John McCain recuperates from surgery, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, who opposes the bill, said eight to 10 Republican senators have ‘serious concerns’ about the Republican healthcare legislation, faulting the bill for its major cuts to the Medicaid government health insurance program for the poor, which she said would harm rural hospitals and nursing homes.

Energized by a massive vote intended to delegitimize President Nicolas Maduro in an unofficial referendum, Venezuela's opposition mulled over how to escalate protests and block a new congress. Now, opposition leaders are promising "Zero Hour" in Venezuela to demand a general election and stop the leftist Maduro's plan to create a controversial new legislative super-body called a Constituent Assembly in a July 30 vote.

A group representing major technology firms including Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter and others urged the FCC to abandon plans to reverse the landmark 2015 “net neutrality” rules barring internet service providers from blocking or slowing consumer access to web content. In May, the FCC voted 2-1 to advance Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to reverse the former Obama administration's order. More than 8.3 million public comments have been filed on the proposal. Pai will face questions on Wednesday on the issue at a U.S. Senate hearing. Business

New York recently became the largest U.S. city to require fast-food restaurants to schedule workers at least two weeks in advance, or pay them extra for changes. The law, which the restaurant industry vigorously opposed, also requires employers to allow 11-hour breaks between shifts, offer part-time staff additional work before hiring new employees, and pay retail workers to be "on call." It takes effect late this year.

Strong data from China kept world shares near a record high, sent copper to a 4-1/2 month peak and left emerging market stocks buyers cheering a near five percent gain in the last five days. Figures from Beijing showed China's economy grew at a faster-than-forecast 6.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter thanks to a pick-up in industrial output and domestic consumption and as investment remained strong.

