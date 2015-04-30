FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable, Charter held deal talks with Bright House: WSJ
April 30, 2015 / 6:45 PM / in 2 years

Time Warner Cable, Charter held deal talks with Bright House: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Time Warner Cable office is pictured in San Diego, California October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N and Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) separately held acquisition talks with Bright House Networks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The talks are preliminary, the Journal said.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable last week.

Charter, which lost out on a bid for Time Warner Cable last year, said in March it would buy Bright House.

The Charter deal for Bright House was contingent on the expiration of Time Warner Cable’s “right of first offer” for Bright House.

Bright House declined to comment. Charter and Time Warner were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

